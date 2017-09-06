UK contractor surprised by Malta's construction dust problems

A dust cloud caused by a negligent contractor blows through Sliema streets.

Construction work should not be allowed to commence without adequate dust suppression measures if problems of excessive dust from sites are to be eradicated.

Contractor David Hearne, in Malta for the UK National Federation of Demolition Contractors’ convention this week, said the dust storms reported in recent months at construction sites all over the island could easily be avoided.

“All the contractors attending the convention would find it surprising to hear of the dust problems as they all have equipment to combat such issues back home.

“In the UK, no construction works ever commence without the necessary measures that ensure that no dust leaves the construction site,” Mr Hearne said.

He pointed out that using such equipment was quite straightforward and required little skill.

According to Mr Hearne, any construction site worker would be capable of operating such machines. He also explained that these come in different shapes and sizes, depending on the size of the project.

The contractor added that in the UK, no works are given the green light without the necessary dust suppression measures in places, a step which he believes is crucial in addressing the dust problem Malta is facing.

“You just can’t start any work before everything is in place and the authorities monitor this closely before to ensure that this is the case every time,” the contractor said.

In recent months, reports of dust storms at construction sites have made headlines, mainly in areas such as Sliema where demolition works have become the order of the day.

Earlier this year, a cloud of dust enveloped residents and motorists as works on an old hotel at the locality commenced.

Reports of a similar problem at Gżira also made headlines in May.