Advert
Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 15:52

Two trucks and a Jaguar force road closure in Rabat

Three men hospitalised following crash

Two policemen stand by the wrecked Jaguar following the crash. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two policemen stand by the wrecked Jaguar following the crash. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two Italian truck drivers and an elderly man from Marsascala were taken to hospital this afternoon following a traffic accident on Triq Buqana, limits of Rabat. 

The accident happened at around 11am and saw two trucks, driven by a 40- and 46-year-old respectively, and a 74-year-old man's Jaguar car collide. 

All three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital. Police said no information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

The busy thoroughfare, which links Rabat to Mosta, was closed off for a couple of hours following the incident. It has now been reopened to traffic. 

 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Updated - Busuttil asks if Maltese...

  2. Understanding the Delia phenomenon

  3. Patrick Spiteri moved to empty prison ward

  4. Ndrangheta ran a €2 billion...

  5. ID cards and passports go gender neutral

  6. Cardona ‘does not recall’ directorship...

  7. ‘Either a Delia-Said leadership or...

  8. AUM student enrolment is ‘proving...

  9. Boy still suffering trauma after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed