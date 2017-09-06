Two trucks and a Jaguar force road closure in Rabat

Two policemen stand by the wrecked Jaguar following the crash. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two Italian truck drivers and an elderly man from Marsascala were taken to hospital this afternoon following a traffic accident on Triq Buqana, limits of Rabat.

The accident happened at around 11am and saw two trucks, driven by a 40- and 46-year-old respectively, and a 74-year-old man's Jaguar car collide.

All three were taken to Mater Dei Hospital. Police said no information about their medical condition was available at the time of writing, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The busy thoroughfare, which links Rabat to Mosta, was closed off for a couple of hours following the incident. It has now been reopened to traffic.