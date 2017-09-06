Today's front pages

Good morning. The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that investigations into Malta’s gaming sector could soon be stepped up in the wake of an anti-Mafia probe and European Union-wide legislative changes.

In-Nazzjon reports enthusiasm among PN members as the collection of voting documents for the leadership election starts.

MaltaToday quotes former leadership contender Ray Bugeja saying he will leave the PN if Adrian Delia is elected leader. The newspaper also reports that most Nationalist MPs are reluctant to disclose their preference of leader.

l-orizzont reports that there is no indication when an investigation into the crash of a French-crewed plane in Malta last year will be concluded.

The Malta Independent reports how Facebook posts by the Police Officers' Union led to a barrage of racist comments. The posts were about trouble caused by migrants in Marsa. The union dissociated itself from the comments.