Three hedgehogs released at Wied Ghollieqa

Photo: Nature Trust Malta

Three hedgehogs have been released in the Wied Ghollieqa nature reserve after having been nurtured by Nature Trust Malta.

Two of the hedgehogs were born from a mother hedgehog who was in care after she was found by Junior Eurovision winner Christina and her sister Karla Magrin. They called Nature Trust Rescue and it was discovered that the hedgehog was, in fact, blind from one eye.

Under vet's orders, the hedgehog could not be returned to the wild due to her permanent disability. However, a few weeks later she gave birth to two hoglets. These hoglets were kept with their mum, who nurtured them until they were independent. The hoglets were trained to eat natural food such as snails and insects. At 24 weeks they were deemed old enough to be released in the wild.

Another adult hedgehog, which was rescued with a minor injury the week before and which had recovered after medication, was also released.

The Algerian hedgehog, which is native to the Maltese islands, is a protected species and therefore it is illegal to keep as a pet. This year, a number of hedgehogs have been rescued by wildlife volunteers and assisted by the voluntary vets with the NGO.

NT-FEE Malta appealed to the public not to remove hedgehogs unless injured, as they could be mothers out hunting during the night to feed their young.