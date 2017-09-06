Nurses to get a financial shot in the arm

Some 2000 nurses will be getting extra cash in their next pay packet as the government finally pays them arrears that have been due for 10 years.

The government will be paying a total of €1.7 million that was not paid to them in 2007, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced.

The minister made the announcement during a meeting this morning at the headquarters of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses. He explaining that after the union flagged the issue, it had been established that a number of nurses were paid less than the amount they should have been paid, due to an error.

The issue went on for some six months, the minister said.

According to Mr Fearne, the nurses and midwives who are owed the money will be paid the sum this week as an addition to their normal pay.

Those nurses and midwives who are no longer in employment will still be receiving a cheque in the coming days.

The individual sums being paid are between €475 and €575.