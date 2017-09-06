Maċina is lit up as it prepares for a new lease of life

The Maċina building in Senglea has been lit up using the latest LED lighting technology as final preparations are made for its opening as a hotel next month.

The historic building, built in 1554 by the Knights to service the masts of their ships, is to become a Cugó Gran hotel. Its most recent use, up to the early 1990s, was as headquarters of the Labour Party.

The Cugó Gran – Macina Grand Harbour will be under the management of IBB Hotel Collection.

The hotel said its lighting project was a big challenge aimed at respecting the architectural features, the colour of stone, the surrounding environment, and using the darkness of the night to help.

"Just enough light was used to accentuate certain features while blending other areas with enough light to just show the formation of the building."