Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 11:16

GDP soars by 6.4% in the second quarter

Well above the EU average

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) soared by 6.4 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of this year when compared to the same three months last year, data by the National Statistics office showed this morning.

That is well above the European average of 2.1%

GDP amounted to €2,657.7 million, an increase of €209.0. 

The NSO explain that during the second quarter of 2017, Gross Value Added (GVA) increased by €193.9 million when compared to the same quarter last year. This was mainly generated by professional, scientific and technical activities; administrative and support service activities which increased by €64.1 million or 24.3 per cent; wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transportation and storage; accommodation and food service activities which increased by €44.8 million or 9.6 per cent and arts, entertainment and recreation, repair of household goods and other services which increased by €30.0 million or 10.2 per cent. The slight drop registered in real estate activities is due to an enterprise reclassification.

The NSO said total final consumption expenditure in nominal terms increased
by 1.4 per cent. This was mainly due to an increase of 5.1 per cent in household final consumption expenditure and a drop of 7.9 per cent in government final consumption expenditure when compared to the same quarter last year. 

