‘Either a Delia-Said leadership or chaos,’ says Frank Portelli

Gozitan MP Chris Said should quit the leadership race and join forces with Adrian Delia as his second-in-command, or else the Nationalist Party is bound to remain in “chaos”.

The warning was made by Frank Portelli when asked whether he would be endorsing either Dr Delia or Dr Said in the September 16 run-off.

Dr Portelli was eliminated in the first round of voting last Saturday when only 11 general council members voted for him.

He said he had met Dr Delia on Monday evening when allegations made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia were raised. “I delved deeper into the subject than anyone else and found no evidence that Dr Delia was involved in any wrongdoing,” he said.

Dr Portelli challenged anyone having evidence showing the contrary to come forward, saying he was convinced claims against Dr Delia, who placed first in Saturday’s election, winning 46 per cent of the votes cast, were malicious.

“Dr Delia also confirmed that he is ready to show all the documentation to journalists under a confidentiality agreement,” he added.

On Dr Said’s campaign so far, Dr Portelli said he had been “abandoned” by certain elements within the party, who perceived Alex Perici Calascione – who placed third – to be “an easier character to manipulate”.

“They might now hold their nose and vote Said, but they don’t trust him. After all, he fell out with outgoing leader Simon Busuttil, and that is why he was dispatched back to the sister island,” he said.

In 2015, Dr Said was asked to step down as PN general secretary after just two years in office and, instead, focus on Gozo.

The PN lost more ground in Gozo in last June’s general election. In this respect, Dr Portelli said Dr Said had the arduous task of convincing the Maltese he could increase the PN’s vote in Malta.

“The best solution is for Dr Said to strike a deal with Dr Delia that would see him become deputy leader and regional leader in Gozo, a new post the party should create,” Dr Portelli said.

He warned that a failure by the two to reach a deal could spell trouble for the PN. “The alternative would be chaos and the party practically crashing straight against a wall,” he added.

Dr Portelli proposed that the new leadership appoint Dr Perici Calascione chief financial officer and thus mend the rifts of recent months.

Dr Said has vowed not to drop out and this morning uploaded the following Facebook post: