Church roof cave in - new altar planned for December

The hole over Ta' Giezu church is being closed by shuttering for a new roof.

A new altar is expected to be in place in December to replace the one that was damaged when part of the ceiling at Ta' Giezu church in Rabat collapsed, the Franciscan Fathers have announced.

The new altar will be a replica of the old one. New altar flooring will be laid in January.

The ceiling over the altar caved in two weeks ago, fortunately injuring no one as it was the night.

Shuttering for a new (temporary) roof is now in place, the Franciscans said. The plan is to eventually replace the roof by a dome.

"The Lord looked over us, it rained all around us, but Rabat had fine weather while we had a gaping hole in the roof," they said. Further damage was thus avoided.

The community thanked private firms and the community for their assistance but renewed their appeal for contributions.

Donations may be made on Bank of Valletta account IBAN - BOV A/C MT43VALL22013000000040020868884 or by cheque to the Franciscans, St. Mary of Jesus, St Paul Street, Rabat.