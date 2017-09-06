Boy still suffering trauma after witnessing attempt to burn his mother alive

Two cousins who are currently facing criminal proceedings for having attempted to burn a woman alive outside her Zabbar home, while her young son looked on, are to remain in custody after the court turned down a fresh request for bail.

Alvin Pullicino, 26, employed in the film industry and Gavin Spagnol, 21, ELC worker, are facing charges, as perpetrator and accomplice respectively, over the attempted murder of the young mother of two which occurred on July 12.

The victim, Michelle Camilleri, sister of Mr Pullicino’s former partner, was allegedly targeted as a result of a long-standing family feud which ultimately erupted in the violent episode which has left an impression upon the young onlooker.

READ: Woman recounts how man tried to burn her alive

As the case continued today, the court, presided over by Magistratete Joseph Mifsud, heard how the victim's ten-year old son is still receiving counselling to overcome his trauma. The boy had been seated alongside his mother when Mr Pullicino approached their car, splashing a petrol-filled jerrycan over the vehicle and dousing the woman with the fuel.

When testifying in a previous sitting, the mother had recalled how the terrified child had at first refused to leave her side as she shouted out to him to run away. It was only when her alleged aggressor opened the car door, splashing fuel onto her, that the boy finally sprung out of the car to safety.

This morning, prosecuting officer, Inspector Christabel Chetcuti explained that the boy was still being treated for his traumatic experience. In an earlier sitting it had been revealed that the child occasionally questioned whether the aggressors would return to harm them. The boy has not yet testified in the proceedings.

A police sergeant, who on the day of the arson attempt was stationed at the Zabbar police station, told the court that an open red jerrycan had been retrieved by investigators from the street outside Mr Pullicino’s residence in Zabbar. A cap that matched perfectly with the can was discovered on the scene of crime.

The sergeant also explained how he had searched the car in which Mr Pullicino had allegedly arrived at the police station, finding a chain inside. The car’s interior smelled strongly of petrol.

As the sitting reached an end, the court declared that the request for bail on behalf of the two accused had been denied.

The case continues in October.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are counsel to Mr Spagnol.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi is counsel to Mr Pullicino.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli is appearing parte civile for the victim.