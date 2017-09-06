Birkirkara ‘mud road’ to be rebuilt

This winter, residents of a street in the Ta’ Paris neighbourhood of Birkirkara will not need to wade through mud to get to their houses anymore.

Triq Mosé Gatt, which was never paved by developers and turns into a mud track every time it rains, will finally be surfaced, much to the relief of the residents.

Earlier this year, the residents turned to the Times of Malta for help, as their appeals had fallen on deaf ears.

Triq Mosé Gatt in Ta’ Paris will be rebuilt.

“You can’t really call this a road at all,” resident Janice Vella had said of the road on which she lives with her family.

“Basically, it’s like having to go off-road to get home every day,”

A spokesman for Transport Malta said that the selected contractor had already done some preparatory works in the area but was contracted by Transport Malta to do some emergency road repairs elsewhere.

“Once this job is finalised, which we estimate will be towards the end of September, the contractor will start the reconstruction of Triq Mosé Gatt.”

Residents were told by the developers who sold them their properties the road would be rebuilt. This never happened.

A spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry said the developers had not fulfilled their obligations under law to tarmac the surface after building apartments there.

Transport Malta stepped in to take care of the matter, reserving the right to invoice the developers for part of the cost.