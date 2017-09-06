Another tremor felt south-east of Malta
A tremor rocked the seabed south-east of Malta last night, but very few felt it on the island.
The tremor, having a magnitude of 3 of the Richter scale, was recorded just before 4am. It was at a depth of 10km.
A 4.2 earthquake in the same area was recorded on August 23 and was felt in several areas of Malta.
