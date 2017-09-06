Going to the dogs

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

After the last election, I just could not believe how a party could lose with such a big margin given the allegations of corruption that had been around for 18 months.

Things became clearer last Saturday and the answer came from our own party. Given the allegations on Adrian Delia, the result of the Nationalist Party leadership election proves that the electorate either turned a blind eye to what was alleged or nothing is important any more so long as your preferred candidate is pushed to lead the party.

I am in no way saying the allegations are well-founded but, in the circumstances, I would have asked Delia to clear his name and win all libel cases he filed before he submits his nomination.

God forbid Delia becomes a PN leader in view of the allegations made about him.

The matter does not only involve individual council members but also people like Kristy and Jean Pierre Debono who first denied they were working for Delia but, all of a sudden, they were very close to him during the celebrations.

Is this the party we are hoping will lead us in the next general election?

My trust in the administrative council started to wane when Robert Arrigo was asked to give up his Sliema seat to allow Karol Aquilina, from Siġġiewi, to be elected. I had voted for Arrigo not Aquilina, who I do not know from Adam.

Once a person loses his trust in the leadership it would be time to move away from the party that would have been your preferred choice since childhood. Yes, I feel the party is being hijacked and I do not want to be part of it.

I shall do my duty on September 16, hoping that common sense prevails. I will never accept Delia as my party leader until such time that he clears his name and wins all the libel suits he started.