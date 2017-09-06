For better local councils

I think it is high time that the set-up and operation of local councils is revisited so they can be improved and deliver a decent standard of service to the locality they serve.

I was born and bred in St Paul’s Bay and live for the day when I can see a consistently clean and organised environment. There are and have always been a number of very valid councillors who always put the best interests of their locality first and foremost. However, others are too politically-motivated and some are clearly there to further their own political ambitions and all they do is attend council meetings and, often, just sit back and listen without ever contributing anything relevant.

I also think the time has come for councillors to also be remunerated, linked to particular council duties.

I wonder why a locality like St Paul’s Bay is not split into areas and each councillor is allocated a zone to supervise on behalf of the council and to identify any problems there as well as liaise with locals with regard to any issues or grievances they may have. Only then can we say councillors are in touch with the people they were elected to serve.

I am sure that would also reduce the constant, mostly justified and very negative, comments on the poor standard of cleanliness that one often comes across on the social media.

True, some councillors may find it difficult accepting such a system but, there again, why do they come forward in the first place? Are they not aware of what the position entails and that they are expected to serve their locality?