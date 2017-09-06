IHI drags MSE Equity Price Index lower

The MSE Equity Price Index offset most of yesterday’s rebound with a 0.2% drop back to 4,643.364 points on the back of declines in IHI and Mapfre Middlesea. On the other hand, BOV, MIA, RS2 and Plaza edged marginally higher while GO, PG and Malta Properties ended today’s session unchanged. Trading activity improved today as more than €0.3 million worth of shares changed hands.

International Hotel Investments plc slid 1.6% lower back to the €0.60 level across four deals totalling 15,561 shares.

Mapfre Middlesea plc also performed negatively with a 3.2% drop back to the €1.82 on a single trade of 15,000 shares.

On the other hand, the share price of Bank of Valletta plc edged 0.1% higher to recapture the €2.10 across 19 deals totalling 41,020 shares.

Similarly, Malta International Airport plc edged 0.2% higher to regain the €4.22 level on volumes of 10,150 shares.

RS2 Software plc also edged minimally higher to close today’s session at €1.78 across four deals totalling 28,807 shares.

The only other positive performing equity was Plaza Centres plc with a 1% uplift to recapture the €1.05 level across five deals totalling 29,950 shares.

Meanwhile, GO plc held on to the €3.57 level on volumes of 17,000 shares and PG plc retained its all-time high of €1.40 on a single trade of 6,585 shares.

Likewise, Malta Properties Company plc traded unchanged at the €0.51 level across two deals totalling 1,273 shares.

The RF MGS Index jumped 0.35% to a fresh 10-week high of 1,130.720 points as the benchmark 10-year eurozone yield tumbled to an intra-day low of 0.324% reflecting the downward trend in US Treasury yields yesterday afternoon amid rising tensions with North Korea over its nuclear programme.

Nonetheless, by this afternoon, the benchmark 10-year eurozone yield rebounded to move closer to the 0.35% in line with the uplift in the price of oil and ahead of tomorrow’s monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank.

