A €2 visit to Fort St Angelo

A visit to Fort St Angelo this coming Friday will set you back just €2, with Heritage Malta offering reduced entrance fees to the iconic fort for Victory Day.

Visitors can now access a new area of the fort that has recently been restored to its former glory. Located at the Ferramolino Cavalier, the polverista was built around 1860 by British forces. One of its sections, the shifting lobby, was used as a dressing room for soldiers. Another section, known as the magazine, was used to store gunpowder. The powder was kept in silk bags closed in wood cases covered with zinc.

The public can now visit the fort's polverista. Photo: Heritage Malta

A number of activities will also be organised to mark Victory Day . Two masses will be celebrated at the Chapel of the Nativity of the Virgin and at the Chapel of St Anne at 10.00am and 12.00pm. The upper part of Fort St Angelo managed by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta will be open to the general public throughout the day.

During the day re-enactment groups, Compagnia San Michele, Show of Arms and the Malta Historical Fencing Association will animate the site with their activities while there will be also the participation of the Royal Naval Association Malta. Other attractions on the day are archery and the Birds of Prey display by Fridericus Rex Malta.

Another attraction within the fort is an exhibition entitled de Valette’s armour and fighting sword reunited. This exhibition brings together, for the first time in over 450 years, a number of items that belonged to Grand Master de Valette and which were most probably used during the epic Great Siege of 1565. The exhibition includes three pieces of armour, a hat and a fighting sword.

In the afternoon, thanks to the fort’s strategic position at the tip of Vittoriosa, visitors can also view the traditional Regatta held every year in the Grand Harbour.

Those who will use their own transport can park at Fortini’s football ground or at De La Salle College.

Fort St Angelo will open between 9.00am and 6.30pm, with the last admission at 6.00pm.

