Advert
Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 12:19

Watch: Asia Argento on receiving a call from Cannes (ARTE)

'I didn't want to believe it,' the actress recalls

Asia Argento reflects upon what it was like to be selected in 2014 in the category "Un Certain Regard" for her fourth film. The Italian actress, screenwriter and director is a regular at the festival. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Paolo Sorrentino on being at...

  2. Watch: Asia Argento on receiving a call...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed