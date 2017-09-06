Watch: Asia Argento on receiving a call from Cannes (ARTE)
'I didn't want to believe it,' the actress recalls
Asia Argento reflects upon what it was like to be selected in 2014 in the category "Un Certain Regard" for her fourth film. The Italian actress, screenwriter and director is a regular at the festival.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.