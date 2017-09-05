Theresa May vows for international partnering following tensions from North Korea

Tensions caused by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic programmes "threaten the whole of the international community", the British Prime Minister has warned.

Speaking to her Cabinet at their first meeting after the Parliament`s summer break, PM Theresa May said she would continue to work with the international community to increase pressure on the North Korean leadership. To abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, according to the PM`s official spokesman.

The statement follows the intensification of tensions between North Korea and South Korea, and as North Korea's ambassador in London, Choe Il, was summoned to the Foreign Office for a dressing down from Asia minister Mark Field over last weekend's detonation of a hydrogen bomb.

The hydrogen bomb is the most powerful weapon yet tested by the regime of dictator Kim Jong Un, and has retaliated in simulated attacks from military excercises in South Korea targeted at North Korea`s nuclear testing site, the update from Press Association claims.

Downing Street has stressed that Britain has an "overwhelming" preference for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the crisis, a stance which Mrs May seemed to confirm as she was speaking to senior government ministers at the Parliament.

Han Tae Song, ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the UN in Geneva, was attending the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament two days after his country detonated its sixth nuclear test explosion, according to Reuters.

"The recent self-defence measures by my country, DPRK, are a 'gift package' addressed to none other than the US," Han said.

Han continued his addressing to the US by stating that `gift packages` will keep coming from his country as long as it [US] relies on "reckless provocations and futile attempts to put pressure on the DPRK".