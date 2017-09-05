Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at IS targets in Syria
Missiles hit command and control posts
The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Islamic State targets near the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor this morning to help a Syrian army offensive in the area, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
The strike, which was launched from the Mediterranean, destroyed command and communications posts, as well as ammunition depots, a facility to repair armoured vehicles, and a large group of militants, the ministry said.
The strike had targeted Islamic State fighters from Russia and the former Soviet Union, it added.
