Russian frigate fires cruise missiles at IS targets in Syria

The Russian frigate Admiral Essen fired Kalibr cruise missiles at Islamic State targets near the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor this morning to help a Syrian army offensive in the area, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The strike, which was launched from the Mediterranean, destroyed command and communications posts, as well as ammunition depots, a facility to repair armoured vehicles, and a large group of militants, the ministry said.

The strike had targeted Islamic State fighters from Russia and the former Soviet Union, it added.