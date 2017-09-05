Kate and William win damages over topless photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been awarded €103,000 in damages by a court in Paris following the trial of six people over photographs of Kate sunbathing topless which were published in September 2012.

Six people went on trial in May at a court in Nanterre, west Paris, over the long-lens images of the Duchess sunbathing on a terrace in September 2012.

The photos, taken as the couple holidayed at a private chateau in Provence adorned the front and inside pages of France's Closer magazine.



The judgment came just one day after it was announced that the royal couple are expecting their third child together.

The six defendants, who are linked to Closer Magazine and regional newspaper La Provence, which published photographs of the duchess in her swimwear, were Ernesto Mauri, 70, chief executive of publishing group Mondadori which produces Closer, Marc Auburtin, 57, who was La Provence's publishing director at the time, Laurence Pieau, 51, editor of Closer, Agency photographers Cyril Moreau, 32, and Dominique Jacovides, 59, and La Provence photographer Valerie Suau, 53.

They were accused of breaching privacy and complicity.