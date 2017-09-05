Japan Airlines plane lands with engine on fire
A Japan Airlines plane bound for New York made an emergency landing in Tokyo after the pilot reported a bird strike to an engine during take-off.
Television footage showed flames coming from the left engine as the plane took off from the runway.
JAL said the Boeing 777 carrying 233 passengers and 15 crew members requested an emergency landing minutes after take-off from Haneda International Airport on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
