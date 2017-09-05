106-year-old migrant facing deportation from Sweden

A 106-year-old Afghan woman who made a perilous journey to Europe - carried by her son and grandson through mountains, deserts and forests - is facing deportation from Sweden after her asylum application was rejected.

Bibihal Uzbeki is severely disabled and can barely speak.

Her family has appealed against the rejection, and she is allowed up to three appeals, a process that could take a long time.

The applications of other family members are in various stages of appeal.

Their journey made headlines in 2015, when they were part of a huge influx of people who came to Europe from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries.

They travelled by foot and on trains through the Balkans before finally reaching Sweden.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirms they have made a decision on the case and says age does not by itself provide grounds for asylum.