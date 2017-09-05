Watch: Chris Said on Times Talk

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

With less than two weeks to go before Nationalist Party members pick a new leader, Chris Said has his work cut out for him.

The Gozitan lawyer must convince party members that he is the right man for the job, and in this Times Talk interview Dr Said channels the words of Eddie Fenech Adami to drop dark warnings of where the PN might be headed.

Dr Said has loyally stood behind three PN leaders over the past two decades, and says this leadership election will not change his willingness to serve the party - but that pledge is not absolute.

Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta.