Watch: Chris Said on Times Talk
Full interview with PN leadership candidate out tomorrow
With less than two weeks to go before Nationalist Party members pick a new leader, Chris Said has his work cut out for him.
The Gozitan lawyer must convince party members that he is the right man for the job, and in this Times Talk interview Dr Said channels the words of Eddie Fenech Adami to drop dark warnings of where the PN might be headed.
Dr Said has loyally stood behind three PN leaders over the past two decades, and says this leadership election will not change his willingness to serve the party - but that pledge is not absolute.
Watch the full interview tomorrow on Times of Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.