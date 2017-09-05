There's a python in the toilet...

A householder who noticed her toilet wasn't working properly got a shock when she found out the reason - a three foot baby royal python. Laura Cowell, from Southend, called in specialists to rescue the reptile, which is thought to have found its way into the plumbing after being dumped outside.

Apart from suffering the side-effects of exposure to bleach, the snake is said to be doing well, but Mrs Cowell told the BBC she was left "petrified" and resorted to weighing down the toilet lid for several days afterwards.