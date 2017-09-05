Advert
Tuesday, September 5, 2017, 21:05

Drunk man sells car, forgets and reports it stolen

Man used $800 to keep on drinking

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

A man who sold his car while drunk woke up the following morning and reported it stolen to police, New Zealand media have reported. 

The hungover man told officers at Rotorua police station that his car was missing and must have been stolen overnight - forgetting that he had flogged it for $800 the previous night to bankroll his boozing. 

Police at the station checked their records and subsequently told the two men to sort the matter out between themselves, according to the New Zealand Herald. 

"The lesson here is don't drink and sell cars," a police spokesman said. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. German beats his own world record for...

  2. There's a python in the toilet...

  3. Belgian army pilot found dead after...

  4. Mexico breaks world record with 3-tonne...

  5. Drunk man sells car, forgets and reports...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed