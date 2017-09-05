Two inquiries over police officer caught with synthetic drugs

The officer was taken to the police headquarters in Floriana, where he was questioned. He is now on police bail. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A police sergeant caught in possession of synthetic drugs is the subject of two separate inquiries, the Home Affairs Ministry has said. The officer, who was arrested on Friday morning, is on police bail.

A ministry spokeswoman told the Times of Malta a magisterial inquiry and an internal police investigation were launched after copycat drugs and ‘lost and found’ items were found in the personal locker of the officer, stationed in Ħamrun.

The spokeswoman refused to elaborate, saying it would not be prudent to discuss the matter further until the inquiries were concluded. She added, however, that any recommendations made by the inquiries would be implemented once the findings were handed over to the authorities.

Police sources said that when the officer’s locker was searched, the drugs were discovered stashed with his personal effects. He was then taken to the police headquarters in Floriana, where he was questioned.

The Times of Malta has in recent weeks cast a spotlight on the scourge of synthetic copycat drugs and the effects they have on users. The laboratory-made stimulants have been included in a group of drugs that concern EU health officials called “new psychoactive substances” – unregulated, mind-altering chemicals that are newly available on the market.

Their long-term effects are unknown.

Local experts believe that at least half of all drugs on the island consist of such synthetic substances masquerading as traditional drugs.

Various websites advertise delivery services of the chemicals to Malta, even offering shipping as much as a kilo of the substances in a matter of days. The websites promote party chemicals such as “white buzz”, “dancefloor cherries” and “crystal charge”.

Last month, this newspaper reported that a number of youths who had abused such substances were being treated for serious mental conditions, including psychosis.