Today's front pages

Good morning. These are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that a petition by hunters aimed at blocking any future referenda which threaten their pastime is expected to be revived.

The Malta Independent in a story on the PN leadership election process, says social media has changed the rules of the game.

In-Nazzjon reports that local electricity prices are higher than the European average. The newspaper also marks the 20th anniversary since the death of Mother Teresa.

l-orizzont gives prominence to proposals made yesterday by the General Workers' Union about the forthcoming Budget.