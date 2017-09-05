Today's front pages
The top stories in Malta's newspapers
Good morning. These are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers today.
Times of Malta reports that a petition by hunters aimed at blocking any future referenda which threaten their pastime is expected to be revived.
The Malta Independent in a story on the PN leadership election process, says social media has changed the rules of the game.
In-Nazzjon reports that local electricity prices are higher than the European average. The newspaper also marks the 20th anniversary since the death of Mother Teresa.
l-orizzont gives prominence to proposals made yesterday by the General Workers' Union about the forthcoming Budget.
