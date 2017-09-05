Tip-off leads to cocaine find in man's garage

A self-employed car dealer has been arrested after the police, working on a tip-off, yesterday discovered 73 packets of suspected cocaine stuffed inside a Nutella jar and a tin container in his garage.

Further packets of the drug, amounting to some 225 grammes, were also unearthed in the raid. A set of scales, a VHF radio and suspected cannabis resin were found at the man’s residence.

Melvin Debono, 26, was granted bail after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges when he was arraigned this morning.

Inspector Justine Grech pointed out that the accused had committed the offences during the operative period of a suspended sentence delivered in November 2016. Moreover, he had breached the conditions under four separate court pronouncements granting him a conditional discharge.

However, defence lawyer Franco Debono countered that the “greatest hurdle against the granting of bail”, namely the presence of civilian witnesses, did not apply in this case. All that was needed was for the arrested person to provide sufficient guarantee that he would appear for his court hearings.

Upholding the argument put forward by the defence, the court presided over by Magistrate Grazio Mercieca granted bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Marion Camilleri was also defence counsel.