Second protected bird shot in as many days - BirdLife

A second shot bee-eater was discovered by bird protection activists in as many days today, five days into the autumn hunting season.

BirdLife Malta said the protected bird was discovered with injuries to its wing and body by people walking in Dwejra this morning.

The bird was put down by a veterinarian, with its injuries being too serious to allow it to fly again. Another shot bee-eater rescued yesterday is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Malta's autumn hunting season began on September 1 and will run until January. The government's consultative committee for hunting is due to hold its first seasonal meeting this coming Thursday, almost one week into the start of the season.