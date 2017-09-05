Prince Charles to return to Malta for George Cross commemoration

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, will visit Malta for a commemoration to mark the 75th anniversary of the George Cross.

Prince Charles is the president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.

He will be on the island on October 4 for a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the granting of the George Cross.

His grandfather, King George VI, awarded the medal to Malta on April 15, 1942 'to bear witness to a heroism and devotion that will long be famous in history'. A public award ceremony was held in Valletta on September 13, 1942.

On October 5, Prince Charles will also be the keynote speaker at a conference entitled Our Ocean as part of a campaign he champions about protecting the oceans.

He will visit St Paul's Anglican Pro-Cathedral, for which he has made a donation to hepl with its restoration.

Prince Charles first came to Malta in 1954 and also visited in 1968 and 1969. He was last on the island in 2015 with his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, when he accompanied the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.