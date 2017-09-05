Police arrest man flouting bail conditions

A young man who flouted his bail conditions was re-arrested and marched to court after police came across him yesterday at a time when he ought to have been indoors.

Clayton Cremona, 32, from Vittoriosa, had been granted bail by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras in April 2016, after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges. The court had imposed a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €8,000.

Yet the man, who today was further charged with being a relapser, apparently failed to turn up on three separate occasions, between September 1 and 4, to sign the bail book.

When police officers met the man out on the streets, in clear violation of his curfew, they arrested him on the spot.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Grazio Mercieca, after hearing the man plead guilty to his wrongdoing, remanded him in custody. Judgment is to be delivered next Thursday.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone prosecuted and lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.