Passenger grievously hurt as car slams into electricity pole
Two 17-year-old girls also hurt
A young man was grievously injured last night when a car crashed into an electricity pole in Barriera Wharf, Valletta.
The police said a VW Golf crashed into the pole at about 12.15am.
The driver, a 20-year-old man, was unhurt, but an 18-year-old passenger was grievously injured.
Also injured, though less seriously, were two 17-year-old girls who were also in the car.
