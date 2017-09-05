Passenger grievously hurt as car slams into electricity pole

A young man was grievously injured last night when a car crashed into an electricity pole in Barriera Wharf, Valletta.

The police said a VW Golf crashed into the pole at about 12.15am.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was unhurt, but an 18-year-old passenger was grievously injured.

Also injured, though less seriously, were two 17-year-old girls who were also in the car.