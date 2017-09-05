Paramedics told to wait for police before helping in threatening situations

Nurses accompanying ambulances on emergency calls will not offer assistance in dangerous situations unless the police are present.

They have been instructed to do so by the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses to apply pressure on the police to provide the necessary protection.

This decision follows an incident a few days ago, when an ambulance nurse who was called to assist two people hurt in a bicycle accident in Marsa was threatened by a group of men, many of whom appeared drunk.

READ: It took police 40 minutes to come help nurse, MUMN says

A union spokesman said the situation had got worse, as it took the police 40 minutes to arrive on site. “The nurse only got help because a police car happened to be passing by. This is not acceptable, and the police need to get their act together, so we can do our job properly,” he added.

The police need to get their act together, so we can do our job properly

The MUMN directive applies to all ambulance nurses at Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency department and at the Paola and Mosta health centres.

READ: Police say they are investigating why it took them so long to respond

Nurses who, while giving assistance during an accident, find themselves in a developing dangerous situation have also been instructed to return to the ambulance until the police arrive.

The union complained that the police had not even reacted to the Marsa incident.

“We have received no explanation as to why it took the police patrol 40 minutes to get to Marsa. This is why we issued the directives, because these things are not acceptable in a normal country,” the spokesman said.

He pointed out that such dangerous situations were on the rise, particularly in areas like Paceville, Marsa and Ħal Far.

The Times of Malta is informed that during last week’s incident, the men who threatened the nurse accused her of giving an injured Italian man priority over an African girl who was also hurt.

The nurse denied this, and according to the union, the men went into the ambulance and almost physically assaulted her.

[email protected]