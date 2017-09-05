Last chance to see de Valette's dagger in Malta, for free

The National Museum of Archaeology will be opening its doors to the public for free on Friday, offering visitors one final opportunity to get a close look at the De Valette dagger.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced that the entrance to the museum will be free on Friday, Victory Day, to give those who have not yet seen the dagger a final chance to see it before it is returned to the Louvre in Paris.

According to Dr Bonnici, the dagger has attracted more visitors tot he museum than previous years, with some 40,000 people turning up between March 18 and yesterday.

Grand Master de Valette's dagger was brought to Malta in March for the first time since 1798, when the French ousted the Knights from Malta.

The dagger had been presented to the grand master, together with a sword, by King Philip II of Spain after the victory of the Great Siege.in 1565.

Heritage Malta organised the exhibition, ‘de Valette’s Dagger’, as part of the events marking Malta's 2017 EU presidency.