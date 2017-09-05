Northampton name Hasselbaink as their manager

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Northampton have announced the appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the club's new manager.

Former Burton and QPR boss Hasselbaink, 45, has signed a three-year deal and replaces Justin Edinburgh, who was sacked on transfer deadline day after the Cobblers' poor start to the season.

"Northampton Town Football Club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the club's new manager on a three-year contract," the Sky Bet League One club confirmed on their official website.

Former Leeds, Chelsea and Middlesbrough striker Hasselbaink was sacked by QPR in November after 12 months in charge.

He had quit as Burton boss, his first managerial role in England, to take on the job at Loftus Road, having steered the Brewers to the top of League One.

"We had two targets that we wanted to speak to initially and following discussions with myself and then other members of the board, Jimmy became our top choice so we are pleased to be able to secure his services," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"He is an inspirational leader, someone who has had success at this level in the recent past and we think he is a very good fit here.

"We have sought a lot of advice and have spoken to and taken on board feedback from people who have worked with Jimmy before and those who have played against his teams.

"He is a manager who injects confidence and belief into his players, and someone who we think can begin to unlock the potential of what we believe is a good squad we have here."

Northampton are currently bottom of League One after losing all of their first four games this season and Hasselbaink will take charge of his first game at home against Portsmouth on Saturday.