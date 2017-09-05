Mbappe understanding of Monaco fans let down by move to PSG

France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Luxembourg’s Aldin Skenderovic.

Kylian Mbappe has said he understands if Monaco fans feel let down by his big-money move to Paris St Germain.

Mbappe's future was one of the stories of the summer as Europe's top clubs scrambled to sign the talented French forward.

But PSG won the race for the 18-year-old, who has joined the club on a season-long loan deal and took part in his first training session with his new club on Monday, with the Parisians due to make the transfer permanent next summer.

They will pay Monaco £200million for Mbappe but even the astronomical fee may not ease the disappointment of his former fans.

Mbappe directed a message on Twitter to Monaco's supporters on Monday.

"I just wanted to thank you for all the love you gave me during our time together. Never have I been shown such affection, support, and strength," Mbappe wrote."I know that some of you do not understand my choice and that a feeling of anger is born in you, I understand.

"I also understand some whistles during our last, because false information circulated throughout the 'soap opera Mbappe'.

"I have not changed, my entourage has not changed, our values remain the same: humility, simplicity and respect.

"One thing is for sure: you can be angry, hate or even whistle but you can never stop me from loving you because the truth is there, I love you."

Mbappe was welcomed to PSG's training ground by manager Unai Emery in the afternoon before undertaking his first session with his new side, finishing off the day with a bike session in the gym with former Monaco team-mate Layvin Kurzawa.