Malta U-21 lose out to another late goal in Hungary

Jurgen Degabriele in action for Malta U-21 last year. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A late header by Bence Lenzser dashed Malta’s hopes of chalking up their first point in the UEFA U-21 championships as Hungary emerged 2-1 winners on Malta’s third outing this evening.

This means that Malta succumbed to two straight defeats after conceding stoppage-time goals, denying Silvio Vella’s boys what could have been two precious points away from home.

Nonetheless, the display put up by the Maltese was a solid one as the boys in red had over 10 attempts, most of them on target forcing goalkeeper Patrik Demjen to produce a couple of important saves which kept his team in the game. V

ella kept faith in the starting players which were deployed last Friday against Cyprus and despite the hosts took an early lead through Bence Biro who nodded the ball into an empty net, Malta showed skill and structure.

As a result, Vella’s team leveled matters moments later when Rangers wing-back Myles Beerman dribbled past three opponents before blasting the ball into the far post to put Malta back on track.

The game remained fairly-balanced and the winning goal could have gone either way but despite the resilient display of the Maltese, once again Lady Luck was not on Malta’s favour as Hungary snatched a late victory through Lenzser’s header who prevailed from a defensive mistake.

Malta will return to action on October 10 in another away trip as they face group favourites Sweden.

Hungary: P. Demjen, B. Toth, B. Lenzser, A. Kecskes, M. Vida, G. Makrai (N. Kundrak 64), B. Biro, A. Szalai (C. Spandler 78), K. Csernik (M. Koszta 82), D. Szoboszlai, D. Zsoter.

Malta: J. Galea, J. Borg, K. Zammit, K. Micallef, D. Vella, M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong, J. Grech, K. Nwoko, J. Degabriele (Z. Scerri 86), M. Beerman.