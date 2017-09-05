Argentina boss Sampaoli denies reports of a rift with Messi

Jorge Sampaoli (L) and Leo Messi (R) during Argentina's training.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has denied rumours of a rift with star player Lionel Messi on the eve of their crucial World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

Barcelona forward Messi is critical to the Albiceleste's hopes during a qualification campaign in which they now have little room for error.

A goalless draw in Uruguay last Thursday has left Argentina fifth in the South American group with just three games remaining to secure a top-four spot - and automatic qualification - for Russia 2018.

Over the weekend, reports emerged of a disagreement between Messi and new coach Sampaoli, who was brought in ahead of the Uruguay game to rescue the campaign.

But Sampaoli, at a pre-match press conference reported by the Argentinian press, claimed such rumours were not only incorrect but designed to undermine his team.

He said: "I can say that it is false, as I can say of a lot of things that are fake. Rumours are perhaps related to the bad intention.

"We are living in a society in which a lie told a thousand times becomes true. We are giving credence to a bad intention that wants Argentina to be out of the World Cup and that is painful."

Sampaoli went on to hail the importance of Messi, who has been sorely missed when unavailable.

Messi has been able to play in just seven of Argentina's 15 games so far and they have accumulated 16 of their 23 points with him in the side.

Sampaoli said: "We are fortunate to have the best player in the world totally involved to take Argentina to the World Cup."

Finishing fifth in the group would leave Argentina facing an intercontinental play-off against a country from the Oceania region.

Even that could be in jeopardy with another bad result as Peru, Paraguay and Ecuador all hope to take advantage of any further slip-ups from the two-time World Cup-winners.

Conversely, while group leaders Brazil may be out of reach, Colombia, Uruguay and Chile above them could all be overtaken with a strong finish.

With two of the remaining three matches at home, beginning with bottom-placed Venezuela, Argentina should be confident of finishing the job.

"It's important for us to believe in our own capabilities," Sampaoli said. "We have to go looking for the points."