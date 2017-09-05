Farsons reaches new all-time high

The MSE Equity Price Index rebounded by 0.24% to 4,653.294 points on the back of the gains in BOV and Farsons which was only partially offset by the minimal decline in RS2. A further five equities ended today’s session unchanged amid a further slowdown in trading activity as the total value of equity market trades dropped to just above the €0.1 million mark.

The equity of Bank of Valletta plc edged 0.3% higher to €2.097 across eight deals totalling 17,355 shares.

Similarly, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc trended in positive territory with a 3.1% jump to yet another all-time high of €8.249 albeit on a single trade of 111 shares.

On the other hand, RS2 Software plc eased minimally lower to €1.779 on shallow volumes of 8,300 shares.

Meanwhile, no changes were recorded in the share prices of HSBC Bank Malta plc at €1.92 and Lombard Bank Malta plc at €2.20 across 15,045 shares and 1,500 shares respectively.

Likewise, GO plc maintained the €3.57 level on a single deal of 1,400 shares and a further 300 shares of PG plc were exchanged at the equity’s all-time high of €1.400 across a single trade.

The only other active equity was Malita Investments plc as the equity held on to the €0.75 level on volumes of 15,974 shares. The company is due to pay the recently declared net interim dividend of €0.00858 on Thursday, September 7.

The RF MGS Index remained practically unchanged today at 1,126.780 points as the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield continued to trade around the 0.38% level this morning, However, by this afternoon, the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield slumped back below the 0.35% level as markets fear further nuclear tests by North Korea despite condemnation by various world leaders.

