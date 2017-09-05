Watch: Paolo Sorrentino on being at Cannes (ARTE)
'It's like a world championship,' the Italian director says
Paolo Sorrentino, the Italian director, is often in the running against many other cinema greats at the Cannes Film Festival. In 2015, he presented Youth, with Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.