Monday, September 4, 2017, 22:41 by Reuters

Puerto Rico declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

Storm due to hit on Wednesday

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló today declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in preparation for the landfall of Irma, a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

"Despite the economic challenges Puerto Rico is facing, the approved budget has $15 million for the emergency fund," Rosselló said in a statement.

Irma, which is forecast to strengthen on Tuesday night, is set hit the US territory on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

