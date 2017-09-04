Puerto Rico declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló today declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in preparation for the landfall of Irma, a dangerous Category 3 hurricane.

"Despite the economic challenges Puerto Rico is facing, the approved budget has $15 million for the emergency fund," Rosselló said in a statement.

Irma, which is forecast to strengthen on Tuesday night, is set hit the US territory on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center said.