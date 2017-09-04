Watch: Sharapova knocked out of US Open fourth round
Russian Maria Sharapova, who was back on the grand-slam stage after returning from a doping ban, was knocked out of the US Open in the fourth round when she lost 5-7 6-4 6-2 to Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova on Sunday.
Former world number one Sharapova, who had been granted a wild-card entry into the main draw, toiled through the first set before losing control of the match and hit a total of 51 unforced errors.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.