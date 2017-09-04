Announcements

GAUCI. On September 1, GIOVANNA, aged 95, of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces Joe Quintano, Albert Quintano, Mary Grech, Carmen Caruana, Twanny Gauci, Charles Gauci, Eddie Gauci, Mario Gauci, Joe Gauci, Josephine Benfield, Charles Diedo, Therese De-guara, Frida Diedo, Reverend Charles Gauci, Doreen Gauci, Any Philips, Antoinette D’Arcy, Jinny Alioto, Charles Pisani, Mary Caruana, Frans Pisani, Paul Pisani, Joe Pisani and Louis Pisani, all their respective spouses and Victor Quintano, widower of her sister Bertha. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, September 4, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated.

VELLA. On September 2, at St Vincent de Paule, JOSEPH, aged 88, of Ħamrun, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Tony and his wife Lemmie, Martin and his wife Silvana, his grandchildren Yolenda, Matthew and Luke, his great grand-daughter Shanel, his brothers John and his wife Josephine, Dr Francis Vella and his wife Vivienne, his sister Maria, his sister-in-law Meralda Bartolo, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Tuesday, September 5, at 7.45am for the Fleur de Lys Carmelite parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to the nurses and staff at the Fatima Ward at St Vincent de Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

ZAMMIT. On September 3, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, ANTHONY, of Qormi, widower of Dorothy, aged 76, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Paul and his wife Glorianne, and Silvana and her husband Joel, grandchildren Gianluca, Andrea, Jerome and Enrique, his brother Gustu and his wife Connie, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Casa Arkati, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 5, at 2pm for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of JOHN G. BORG-BARTOLO, FCIB, a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the ninth anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

CURMI – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a very special and much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father, especially today the 44th anniversary since God called you home.

As I sit here and whisper, ‘I miss you’

I somehow believe that you can still hear me.

Dad, my mind still talks to you.

My heart still looks for you.

But my soul knows you are at peace.

Always remembered with great affection and gratitude by his devoted wife Fofo, his daughter Rosa and George Guillaumier, his grandsons Kristian, RitaAnne and Jamie, Gilbert, Ediana, Beppe and Thomas. Sadly this year our darling Alex is missing because he is with you. May the Lord grant you both eternal rest.

LICARI – MICHAEL. In loving memory of a most dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his daughter Anita, Eddie, Robert, Sarah, Joshua and their families. Rest in peace, dearest papà.

LICARI – MICHAEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved husband, father, grand-father and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his wife Iris, his children Joseph, Anita, Johanna, Michael-John and Charlotte and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.