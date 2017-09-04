Benefits of a simple life

What do we mean by ‘drug abuse’? It is high time society engages in a strong front against substance abuse, not only to apprehend those that push and encourage its use but because the problem can affect anyone anytime.

We must realise there’s a very fine line separating one from going through this bitter experience. I am amazed we still meet people who think one abuses drugs simply for the fun of it, for the satisfaction of doing something prohibited.

I doubt whether there exists a sane person – anywhere – who enjoys hitting rock bottom in life and suddenly losing all they have acquired.

So I believe it is time we start thinking outside the box and stop burying our heads in the sand. It is time to have a serious discussion about the matter and its implications on society now, not when it becomes an issue directly affecting me or my family.

This is Malta’s contemporary reality.

In my younger days, talk about separated or divorced couples was an outright taboo, even though such unfortunate situations had existed since time immemorial.

We live in a fake and artificial society where we hesitate to acknowledge our shortcomings and ease our workload, fearing we might give the impression we are less capable than others. We hesitate to praise others because envy kills us.

One might wonder what this has to do with the topic I tackle. Well, it is all about the immense pressure we put on each other. We boast of living a comfortable life when, in reality, all we care about is our status and our image.

Not everyone is capable of struggling with or, rather, living through this tension. Thus many resort to different styles of life that isolate or alienate them.

I too went through this experience in life. I was not strong enough to assert my true self and avoid comparing myself to others.

We are in duty bound to hand down certain principles to the younger generations. I fear our society is generating values of irresponsibility, where anything goes.

I am no saint and certainly not opposed to progress, but we must admit that we have loosened our values too much.

If we only have time to listen and observe what is happening in society, we are bound to experience a culture shock.

We have gone from one extreme to another, from a situation where it was almost unimaginable not to say the holy rosary with one’s family to one which almost encourages promiscuity, because that is the norm.

It would be wrong to generalise, because luckily, we are still blessed with a number of good families. In fact, my message is an attempt to avoid bitter experiences resulting from the mistakes and shortcomings we bring about ourselves.

Unfortunately, we have transformed ourselves into a generation that lives to portray itself on Facebook, that hides its suffering, that wants to become rich overnight... All at the expense of our true feelings.

This is what rehabilitation programmes like the one I followed at Oasi Foundation in Gozo are all about: rediscovering and expressing your true feelings.

At this point, allow me to make a sincere appeal to all readers: do not judge addicts.

Where and when possible try to offer them a helping hand.

Labelling the addict as one who will resort to anything to sustain their abuse and threatening or shouting at them will only result in more suffering.

As recovering addicts, we believe that drugs are powerful, cunning and baffling and they truly are. Never risk ‘trying’, because no matter how knowledgeable you are, you never know yourself enough.

One final general appeal: before even thinking of any form of legislation, let’s do our homework well and evaluate where such a move will lead us. Let us just keep in mind that, despite imposing a €100 fine on those caught using a mobile phone while driving, official data tabled in Parliament shows an 81 per cent spike in such offences over a period of just two years.

Imagine legalising something that offers ‘hope’ of pleasure. I believe it will prove to become uncontrollable.

In certain aspects, Maltese society is still not educated enough: in keeping our country clean, in our judgement of LGBTIQ citizens, in making comments about priests and members of religious orders and paedophilia... let alone about drug abuse.

I am not saying society has not matured, but temptations are a reality, and as humans, we all have our weaknesses, no matter how strong we believe we are.

One temptation is enough to lose everything, including yourself.

So let’s keep life simple.

Clifford Galea is administrative curator of Casino Notabile , Mdina, and a recovering addict.