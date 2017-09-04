Today's front pages

Good morning. The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Many of the newspapers lead with reactions to the outcome of the first round of the PN leadership election.

Times of Malta says battle lines are being drawn in the leadership run-off.

The Malta Independent says there were comments galore as the two leading contenders prepare to go head-to-head.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to comments by Adrian Delia and Chris Said yesterday. The first told PN members that they were on a voyage together, while the latter promised a choice. The newspaper also explains the voting process, going forward.

In other stories...

Like It-Torċa yesterday, l-orizzont does not lead with the leadership election, Instead, it says Enemalta has solved the problem of black dust in many localities thanks to the closure of Marsa power station. The company has also enjoyed a financial turn-around.

Times of Malta reports that former Chief Justice Vincent Degaetano is worried about the way investigations and prosecutions are handled and says that a special branch of the judiciary, rather than the police, should deal with serious crime.