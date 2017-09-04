Home for victims of domestic violence gets a helping hand

The government's Social Welfare Foundation has entered into a public-private agreement with the Suret il-Bniedem Foundation, which is to provide accommodation for victims of domestic violence.

The latter will be given a €168,000 subsidy over the coming three years.



Dar Tereża Spinelli within the Suret il-Bniedem Foundation will house 15 people referred by Appoġġ agency, which is part of the Social Welfare Foundation



Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon said this was an example of collaboration between the government and NGOs.

He observed that the Social Welfare Foundation has 20 agreements with NGOs, who provide a wealth of services to vulnerable people of all ages. Some €8,200,000 are spent annually on such services through Public Social Partnerships.