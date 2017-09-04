Government resumes talks with nurses' union, but there is 'a long way to go’

Talks between the government and the nurses’ union regarding working conditions have resumed, but there is still “a long way to go”.

Last month, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses threatened to order industrial action, including a strike at all hospitals, and accused the government of having failed repeatedly to submit “serious counterproposals” for a sectoral agreement.

MUMN general secretary Colin Galea told the Times of Malta that a meeting had been held with the government last week and described the proceedings as “positive”.

He quickly added, however, that there was still a long way to go before an agreement was reached, pointing out that more meetings in the coming weeks would be held.

“The next meeting will be a crucial one, as it is make or break now,” Mr Galea said.

He added that the union would be willing to wait, even for as long as two weeks, for a meeting to be held, but if it did not materialise then it would again start thinking in terms of industrial action.

Mr Galea preferred not to provide details about the government’s counterproposals at this stage but pointed out that the indications were positive, adding that the union was happy with the outcome of the last meeting held.

The MUMN said it submitted its proposals for a nurses’ and midwives’ sectoral agreement months ago and is now awaiting the government’s reaction.

When the union spoke of a possible strike, the government said that talks were ongoing and urged goodwill from both sides.