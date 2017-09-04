Fire at Mosta primary school, children evacuated
LSA treated for smoke inhalation
Children attending summer school at Mosta Primary School A were evacuated this morning after a fire broke out.
The fire is believed to have started in a school store, where people reported having heard an explosion. It was quickly brought under control.
The blaze was reported at about 11.45am in Grognet Street, and three fire crews were deployed by the Civil Protection Department.
The pupils and staff, about 300, were taken out to the street in front of the school.
An ambulance was on the scene and a medical team assisted an LSA who suffered smoke inhalation.
