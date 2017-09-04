Delimara emergency alarms to sound on Wednesday

Alarms at Delimara power station will sound for just under a minute on Wednesday, as Enemalta conducts its annual emergency drills.

The sirens will go off at 9am, the company said in a statement.

Emergency alarms are one of the safety measures Enemalta has in place to ensure residents and businesses close to the Delimara power station are alerted in the case of an emergency at the plant.

"Enemalta’s emergency response plans are constantly reviewed and updated in collaboration with several national entities and authorities, and in line with applicable policies and regulations," the company said in a statement.

"The company invests in this ongoing process to safeguard the health and safety of neighbouring residents and workers, to minimise the risk of environmental impacts and to ensure the security of the country’s electricity generation and distribution infrastructure."