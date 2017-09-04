Chance to look behind the movie screen

The first edition of the Malta Film Expo was an opportunity to view vintage movie-making equipment. Photos: Jonathan Borg

An autographed photo of Hollywood actor Anthony Quinn, who shot The Guns of Navarone (1961) in Malta.

Film enthusiasts had the opportunity to view vintage movie-making equipment during the first edition of the Malta Film Expo.

“Scores of people have turned up, many also insisting we do this again. Feedback has been incredible, and it serves as proof that we need a museum in this country in which to display such items,” Anthony Parnis, the man behind the Malta Film Foundation, told Times of Malta.

The weekend exhibition, held at St James Cavalier, in Valletta, included items dating back to the 1800s and projectors and cameras from the 20th century.

The props from films shot in Malta include the Comodus mask from Gladiator (2000).

The equipment belongs to private collectors.

The exhibition also included a section made up of sets from films shot in Malta, such as Gladiator and the television series The Dovekeepers.

Mr Parnis pointed out that in view of the fact that some of the equipment on display was no longer in use, especially since digital technology was used nowadays, such exhibitions also served an educational purpose.

“We had families with young children visit. They had no idea that the source of light at a cinema is a projector, for instance, let alone what the purpose of a reel of film is,” he said, reiterating the need for preserving such equipment in a museum.

Also on display is a collection of oil paintings and gouache works on paper by artist Ray Piscopo and highlights of the career of Maltese-born Hollywood actor and singer Joseph Calleia.

The activity includes a series of talks on film financing and writing for film and television and the screening of over 100 short films.

